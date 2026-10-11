TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Preview: Full Match Card And Start Time

TNA Wrestling presents one of its biggest events of the year tonight, Sunday, October 11, as Bound For Glory 2026 takes place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

The pay-per-view is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM ET (9:30 PM UK), featuring several championship matches, a Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match and a number of major singles and tag team encounters.

In the main championship attraction, Nic Nemeth will defend the TNA World Heavyweight Championship against Leon Slater.

The TNA Knockouts World Championship will also be on the line as Xia Brookside defends against Indi Hartwell, with WWE and TNA veteran Mickie James serving as the special guest referee.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali will put the TNA International Championship on the line in a Four-Way Match against Special Agent 0, John Skyler and Jason Hotch.

The vacant TNA X-Division Championship will be contested in a Six-Way Match featuring Rich Swann, Ryan Nemeth, Cedric Alexander, Fabian Aichner, KC Navarro and BDE.

The TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships will also be defended as Allie and Kiera Hogan face Shayna Baszler and Zoey Serrano.

Elsewhere, The Hardys will battle syX in a Falls Count Anywhere Tag Team Match, while Moose takes on former AEW star Max Caster.

The event will also feature Eddie Edwards against Ricky Sosa, along with the annual Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match.

TNA Bound For Glory 2026 – Full Match Card:

TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Leon Slater

Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Leon Slater TNA Knockouts World Championship (Special Guest Referee: Mickie James): Xia Brookside (c) vs. Indi Hartwell

Xia Brookside (c) vs. Indi Hartwell TNA International Championship – Four-Way Match: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Special Agent 0 vs. John Skyler vs. Jason Hotch

Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Special Agent 0 vs. John Skyler vs. Jason Hotch TNA X-Division Championship – Six-Way Match: Rich Swann vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro vs. BDE

Rich Swann vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro vs. BDE TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Allie & Kiera Hogan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Serrano

Allie & Kiera Hogan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Serrano Falls Count Anywhere Tag Team Match: The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) vs. syX (Joseph Sawyer & Samuel Shaw)

The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) vs. syX (Joseph Sawyer & Samuel Shaw) Singles Match: Moose vs. Max Caster

Moose vs. Max Caster Singles Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Ricky Sosa

Eddie Edwards vs. Ricky Sosa Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Brian Myers vs. The Home Town Man vs. Elijah vs. Dutch vs. Vincent vs. Trey Miguel vs. Bear Bronson vs. Joe Alonzo vs. AJ Francis vs. Harley Hudson vs. Avery Styles

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for complete TNA Bound For Glory 2026 results, news and updates throughout tonight’s event.