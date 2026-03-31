TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 3/26/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC drew an average of 256,000 viewers, achieving a 0.05 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 2.4% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 250,000 and a 25% rise from the previous week’s rating of 0.04 in the 18-49 demo. It’s important to note that these figures do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

The 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic is the best since the February 19th episode, which also had a 0.05 rating, marking the series high for TNA iMPACT during its run on AMC. Viewership remains slightly below the peak of 259,000 from two weeks ago, which is the highest viewership recorded for the show on AMC to date.

Additionally, past years’ comparisons are limited due to a lack of available viewership numbers for 2024 and 2025. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT averages a rating of 0.042 in the key 18-49 demographic and 229,000 viewers.

This episode was headlined by TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater, who faced off against The System (Eddie Edwards and “Prime” Cedric Alexander) in tag team competition.