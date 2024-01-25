TNA iMPACT On AXS TV Preview For Tonight: Nic Nemeth’s In-Ring Debut

Nic Nemeth’s TNA in-ring debut goes down tonight.

TNA Wrestling returns on AXS TV at 8/7c this evening with the latest installment of the weekly TNA iMPACT On AXS TV show from Las Vegas, NV.

On tap for tonight’s show is TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose & Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Motor City Machine Guns and Kazuchika Okada, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Trinity, as well as Nic Nemeth’s TNA in-ring debut vs. The Rascalz’s Zachary Wentz.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is TNA Tag Team Champion Chris Bey vs. Kevin Knight, MK Ultra vs. Dani Luna & Jody Threat, as well as Dirty Dango & Oleg Prudius vs. Damian Drake and Dante King.

Check back here this evening or on Friday morning for complete TNA iMPACT On AXS TV results.