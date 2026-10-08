TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (10/8/2026): Two Title Matches, And More

TNA Wrestling returns with another episode of iMPACT on AMC, featuring two championship matches and several developments ahead of Bound For Glory.

The October 1, 2026 episode was taped at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

The TNA World Tag Team Championship will be on the line as Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth face Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy.

The Knockouts TV Championship will also be defended when M by Elegance goes one-on-one with Elayna Black.

Elsewhere, KC Navarro will face Fabian Aichner in singles competition, while TNA Knockouts Champion Xia Brookside and challenger Indi Hartwell will come face-to-face ahead of their championship showdown at Bound For Glory.

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Allie and Kiera Hogan are also scheduled for action.

An eight-person tag team match will carry additional stakes, as Frankie Kazarian, Trey Miguel, Bear Bronson and Elijah face AJ Francis, Brian Myers, The Home Town Man and Joe Alonzo, with an advantage in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet on the line.

The advertised TNA iMPACT lineup for October 1 includes:

TNA World Tag Team Championship: Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy

TNA Knockouts TV Championship: M by Elegance vs. Elayna Black

Singles Match: KC Navarro vs. Fabian Aichner

Face-to-Face: Xia Brookside and Indi Hartwell

Tag Team Action: Allie and Kiera Hogan in action

Eight-Person Tag Team Match: Frankie Kazarian, Trey Miguel, Bear Bronson and Elijah vs. AJ Francis, Brian Myers, The Home Town Man and Joe Alonzo — Call Your Shot Gauntlet advantage at stake

TNA iMPACT airs on AMC as the promotion continues building toward Bound For Glory.