TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight’s Live Show (9/4/2025): Minneapolis, MN.

TNA iMPACT is live tonight from the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, MN.

The following matches, segments and appearances are advertised for the September 4, 2025 episode airing on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+:

* Moose vs. AJ Francis

* Joe Hendry will be in action

* Mike Santana will be in action

* Eddie Edwards & Bryan Myers vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth

* The Elegance Brand Knockout Championship Celebration

* Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat (Knockouts Title Eliminator)

* TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys & Mara Sade vs. The Great Hands & Tasha Steelz

Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.