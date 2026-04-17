TNA iMPACT Results – April 16, 2026

TNA iMPACT delivered a chaotic fallout episode from the Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, New York, following Rebellion. Mike Santana offered a title opportunity, The System picked up a major win in a handicap match, and EC3’s return match against Eric Young ended in controversy.

Venue: Upstate Medical University Arena – Syracuse, New York

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

AJ Francis vs. KC Navarro

Nic Nemeth joined commentary with his Call Your Shot Trophy. Francis was distracted by Nemeth at ringside, allowing Navarro to capitalize with a quick cradle for the upset victory.

Winner: KC Navarro via pinfall (cradle)

Backstage – EC3

EC3 stated that he intends to finish what he started, setting his sights firmly on Eric Young.

The System Promo

Eddie Edwards complained that Moose cost him the TNA World Championship at Rebellion. Alisha Edwards claimed they manipulated everyone, while Cedric Alexander vented frustration over his recent loss to Leon Slater.

Slater interrupted, boasting about nearing a record-setting X-Division Title reign. Moose followed, mocking Edwards and escalating tensions.

Daria Rae interrupted and made a 4-on-2 handicap match, pitting Moose and Slater against The System.

Backstage – Elijah

Elijah demanded a rematch against Frankie Kazarian, but Kazarian refused when contacted by Daria Rae.

Tasha Steelz (w/ Order 4) vs. Jada Stone

Before the match, Mustafa Ali cut a promo, declaring that TNA champions are “second-chance” wrestlers and announcing an International Championship Open Challenge. Despite interference attempts, Order 4 was ejected from ringside, allowing Stone to secure a clean victory.

Winner: Jada Stone via pinfall (Spark Stunner)

Undead Realm Segment

Tessa Blanchard confronted Rosemary, demanding a way out of the Undead Realm. The confrontation escalated before Mara Sadé and Allie intervened.

The segment transitioned to the arena, where Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore emerged from beneath the ring and brawled with Rosemary and Mara, with Allie returning to even the odds.

Backstage – Nemeth Brothers & The System

Ryan Nemeth expressed frustration over Nic Nemeth’s attention toward KC Navarro. The System interrupted, mocking them, which led to Bear Bronson issuing a challenge to Nic Nemeth.

In-Ring Promo – Mike Santana

TNA World Champion Mike Santana addressed the crowd, stating he wanted to give someone an opportunity.

Rich Swann answered the challenge, saying he would fight Santana anytime. Santana attempted to make the match official for next week, but Daria Rae did not appear.

Injury Report

Trey Miguel – Out with a severe laceration

The Hardys – Out due to significant wear and tear

Indi Hartwell – Cleared but still suspended

EC3 – Cleared for competition

Lei Ying Lee Vignette

Lei Ying Lee reflected on her journey to TNA and her friendship with Xia Brookside, expressing confusion and heartbreak over Brookside’s betrayal.

Backstage – Xia Brookside

Gia Miller attempted to get answers from Brookside, but she remained silent and walked away.

EC3 vs. Eric Young

The match quickly descended into chaos after referee interference and confusion during key spots.

Result: No Contest

After the match, Eric Young attacked EC3, placing a steel chair around his neck and driving him into the steel steps.

The Hardys Promo

The Hardys addressed The Righteous from their garage, with Matt Hardy declaring it was “Broken Season,” while Jeff Hardy teased the return of Willow.

4-on-2 Handicap Match

The System vs. Leon Slater & Moose

The numbers advantage proved decisive, as The System overwhelmed Slater and Moose to secure the victory.

Winners: The System via pinfall

(Finisher: Lumbar Check by Cedric Alexander on Slater)

Next Week On TNA iMPACT

TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Rich Swann

Matt Hardy vs. Dutch

Nic Nemeth vs. Bear Bronson

Xia Brookside explains her actions

This Rebellion fallout episode of TNA iMPACT successfully advanced multiple storylines, with The System gaining momentum and Mike Santana continuing to assert himself as a fighting champion. The ongoing tension between Moose and The System, combined with personal rivalries and supernatural elements in the Undead Realm, continues to give TNA a diverse and unpredictable edge heading into the coming weeks.