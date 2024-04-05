TNA Impact is pre-taped from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. We will see Mustafa Ali vs. Rhino in an Old School match. Plus, Ash by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside and Chris Bey vs. Frankie Kazarian. Also, A GENERATIONAL CLASH, Nic Nemeth vs. Alex Shelly , and more.

Commentators: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Ring announcer: Jade Chung

Old School Rules Non -Title Match: X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali vs. Rhino

During the match, Mustafa Ali’s security got involved the match causing a distraction to Rhino!

RESULTS: Mustafa Ali defeats Rhino via pinfall after Rhino attempts a Gore the table but Ali moves out the way! Rhino goes through the table in the corner and Ali takes advantage with the pin.

After the match, Jake Something attacks Mustafa Ali from behind!

Gia Miller interviews Hammerstone on stage:

Miller asks if Hammerstone is afraid of Josh Alexander after not responding after Josh calls him out! Hammerstone says he has no reason to be afraid of Alexander and no reason to wrestle him again! He said he would fight Alexander again, but this time things would be different. Hammerstone said that he calls the shots, and the match would happen at Rebellion. He then attacked a camera guy and put Alexander’s headgear on him. Hammerstone put him in the Torture Rack. He then posed with the headgear and left.

The Rascalz walked to the ring:

Trey Miguel said “Chicago!” then “New York City!” to boos. He trash talks the crowd and then called themselves the best tag team in wrestling. The FBI came out. It was Little Guido with Zack Clayton and Ray Jaz.

THE FBI (Zack Clayton & Ray Jaz w/Little Guido) vs. THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

RESULTS: The Rascalz defeats The FBI via pinfall when Wentz dropkicked Jaz and Trey pinned Jaz.

A video aired that was titled “Part One: Lies!”:

There was a support group at a long table. Jonathan Gresham spoke and said he was doing better. He said that he realized if he wants to say something, he has to listen, and he has to wear the mask. Someone at the head of the table told him if you want to be honest, then you have to live a lie. He said they were done with lies. Then there was a brief montage of Gresham waking up and being outside.

Gia Miller interviews Speedball Mountain:

Gia was talking with Speedball Mountain when The System interrupted! The System says Speedball Mountain didn’t have what it took to win. Seven then challenged Moose to a match.

Chris Bey w/ Ace Austin vs. Frankie Kazarian

RESULTS: Frankie Kazarian defeats Chris Bey via pinfall after Frankie kicked Bey low using the middle rope. Frankie hit Bey with the Fade to Black.

Clip from Xplosion:

The clip shows Rosemary pinning Masha Slamovich, then Dani pinning Masha last week. Masha did a promo but was interrupted by Alisha Edwards. Alisha offered to be her tag team partner since Killer Kelly is gone and they have a title shot coming. Masha didn’t answer.

Video promo:

The Kon vs. PCO feud, teasing a Monster’s Ball match next week.

Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance

Ash’s assistant brought her to the ring. Before the bell rang, he tried to get Xia to get out of the ring, but she refused!

RESULTS: Ash by Elegance defeats Xia Brookside via pinfall after the assistant threw a drink into Xia’s face while the referee was distracted. The Elegance took advantage and rolled Xia up for the victory!

Backstage:

Ace Austin apologized to Chris Bey and said that now they can re-focus on the tag team titles. Bey argued that he did the same thing that Ace did. First Class interrupted. AJ Francis asked if ABC had ever flown first class. Chris Bey challenged them to a match. AJ said they would regret this.

Gia Miller interviews Steph DeLander and Matt Cardona:

Matt said he already beat Jordynne Grace for gold, so now it’s Steph’s turn. Steph promises to win the Knockouts title and solidify her spot in TNA. They ended by saying they are back.

Alex Shelley vs. Nic Nemeth

RESULTS: Nic Nemeth defeats Alex Shelly via pinfall with a Danger Zone

Next week on TNA Impact is a Contract signing with Jordynne Grace and Steph DeLander! Also, Crazzy Steve vs. Laredo Kid for the Digital Media title and so much more!