TNA iMPACT Results – August 28, 2025

Location: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

On the Card:

Eric Young vs. Myron Reed

The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx)

Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. Ryan Nemeth

We will hear from TNA World Champion, Trick Williams

Tasha Steelz (w/ Jason Hotch, John Skyler, & Agent Zero) vs. Mara Sade

The Hardys vs. Leon Slater & Cedric Alexander when Jeff pinned Cedric after the Swanton.

Mike Santana & Steve Maclin vs. Trick Williams & AJ Francis



RESULTS: Mike Santana & Steve Maclin defeats Trick Williams & AJ Francis when Santana pinned Trick with a rollup. After the match, Trick attacked Santana, but Maclin ran him off.

Gia Miller is backstage with Cedric Alexander and Leon Slater:

They hype up their match against the Hardys later tonight in the main event.

Eric Young vs. Myron Reed w/ Trey Miguel

Myron Reed was close when he hits a slingshot leg drop from the top rope, but Eric Young kicked out.

Eric young attempted to hit the referee. Trey Miguel came to the rescue then the referee was distracted with Trey when Eric low blows Myron.

RESULTS: Eric Young defeats Myron Reed via pinfall with a piledriver.

Dani Luna backstage promo:

Luna says she had a week to think about her actions. She sounds unsympathetic for attacking Indi Hartwell and Jody Threat with a steel chair last week. Luna says she’s finally out of the limbo and it’s her time now.

Backstage with The Elegance Brand

Ash By Elegance is ecstatic over her TNA Knockouts World Championship win at WWE Heatwave. She wants appreciation for her win last week. Ash says they’ve officially entered the “Elegance Era.” The Personal Concierge says they’ll hold a grand celebration next week live in Minneapolis for the “savior” of TNA Wrestling.

The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx)

RESULTS: The IInspiration defeats Fatal Influence via pinfall with an Idolizer on Jazmyn Nyx.

Injury Report:

Indi Hartwell is cleared after the brutal attack from Dani Luna last week. JDC of the System is suffering from severe head trauma and will be out with no timetable for a return. The TNA World Tag Team Champions, the Hardys, the TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander are all cleared.

Backstage:

Trick Williams is on the phone complaining about Mike Santana attacking him. His lawyer is on the way.

Ryan Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards w/ Alisha Edwards

Ryan Nemeth with a mic! The crowded chants “Where’s your brother?” He says, “MY BIG BROTHER RETURNS TO TNA WRESTLING NEXT WEEK!”

Alisha Edwards interrupts him and says The System are doing things a little different now and someone needs to shut him up. Ryan assumes he’s having a match with her but is met instead with Eddie Edwards.

RESULTS: Eddie Edwards defeats Ryan Nemeth via pinfall with a Boston Knee Party.

Backstage:

Gia Miller catches up with Indi Hartwell and asks about the brutal attack from Dani Luna. Indi says, she’s ok physically but she’s disappointed because she believed in Dani. She thought they had each other’s back and vows to never back down.

Santino interrupts he says, there will be a number one contender’s match between Indi and Jody Threat for next week. Dani Luna interrupts and mocks Indi. Hartwell asks Santino to add Dani to the match, making it a triple threat. He agrees and makes it official!

Backstage with Eric Young:

He says, people have called him all sorts of name but only he knows that he’s been telling the truth. The Cleanse is coming. Young says it all started with Joe Hendry as we see Eric standing next to a fallen Hendry.

Tasha Steelz (w/ Jason Hotch, John Skyler, & Agent Zero) vs. Mara Sade

RESULTS: Tasha Steelz defeats Mara Sade via pinfall and feet on ropes with a cutter. After the match, Order 4 attack until The Hardys make the save.

The Hardys vs. Leon Slater & Cedric Alexander

RESULTS: The Hardys defeat Leon Slater & Cedric Alexander via pinfall with a Swanton to Cedric. After the match, both teams showed a sign of respect to each other with a hug.

Trick Williams promo:

Trick Williams came out with a lawyer to complain about Santana attacking him last week. He says his contract says he doesn’t have to defend for 50 days. Santino Marella interrupts and says Bound for Glory is over 50 days away. The lawyer interrupts Santino so he hits him with the Cobra.