TNA Impact Results – January 18, 2024

TNA Impact is back fresh off a successful PLE. On the card is a major main event, Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander. Also, an X-Division Scramble match for a future shot at the X-Division Championship! Plus, Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside. Xia made her surprise debut at TNA’S Hard to Kill this past Saturday. We will also hear from Nic Nemeth, who also made his TNA debut at Hard to Kill, and so much more! Continue below for the results!

X-Division Scramble Match: Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Jake Something vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid

RESULTS: Jake Something hits an Into the Void on Laredo Kid for the victory!

Gia Miller interviews Will Ospreay:

Will asks if Alexander remembers him. He says he was the best wrestler in the world. Ospreay said this was Alexander’s one chance to put down the best in the world! Will wonders if Alexander could handle the pressure.

We see a new vignette for Ash by Elegance.

Backstage with Gisele Shaw:

They show a replay of Gisele winning the Ultimate X match at Hard to Kill. Afterwards she cut a promo saying she has a guaranteed title shot. That was a warning to the current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. Shaw tells Grace to keep her head on a swivel. Gail Kim walks into the promo and hugged her. Gail noted that Shaw won without help from Jai Vidal and Savannah Evans and showed what she is capable of. Shaw gave her the hand and walked away.

Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside

RESULTS: Xia Brookside defeats Tasha Steelz via pinfall with the Brooksie Bomb and traps her in a pinfall.

Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

RESULTS: Grizzled Young Veterans defeats Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian. After the match, Kazarian is visibly upset and hits Eric with a clothesline. He stares at the camera and looks at the fans with a look in his eye before running back to the ring and hits Eric with Fade to Black.

Next:

The System is out at dinner celebrating their Hard to Kill performances. Moose finishes by reminding them to always “trust the system.”

We hear from Nic Nemeth:

Nemeth talks on his path to TNA. He declares he’s coming after the TNA World title! Nic says he respects the locker room enough not just to stroll in and get the title match. This is his first day and he’s going to start all over and earn his way to the top. This time, he’s doing it as Nic Nemeth.

Out comes STEVE MACLIN! Steve calls out Nemeth for claiming he gives to the business. He only gives but never takes. Nemeth tries to talk, but Maclin lowers his mic. Maclin says Nic will suck the blood out of TNA and go on to somewhere else. Fans won’t remember Nic Nemeth, they’ll ask what happened to Dolph Ziggler. Maclin knocks his mic out, so Nemeth slaps him and then hits Danger Zone to lay Maclin out.

Backstage with Gia and TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace:

They talk about Grace becoming a 3-time world champ. Trinity walks up and congratulates her but reminds her she wants her rematch next week. Trinity claims she will leave as champ again.

In-ring Promo:

Jai Vidal walks down to the ring with a mic in his hand. He reminds everyone that he got his wrestling start in Vegas. He then trashes talks the crowd and OUT COME PCO!

Jai Vidal vs. PCO

RESULTS: PCO defeats Jai Vidal via pinfall with a PCOsault!

Backstage:

We hear from Motor City Machine Guns and Kazuchika Okada ahead of their six-man tag against The System next week.

Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander

RESULTS: Josh Alexander defeats Will Ospreay via pinfall with a C-4 Spike!

After the match, Scott D’Amore got in the ring and said “Holy shit!” Fans followed suit. Scott put over the match and talked about watching wrestling for years, even at his grandfather’s bedside. He talked about Bruce Pritchard announcing TNA as dead. D’Amore said the fans and people like Alexander and Ospreay rolled up their sleeves and brought it back. Fans chanted “TNA!” Scott said that chant never died because of them. He said the name gave wrestlers like Tasha Steelz and Jordynne Grace something to live for. Scott says Alexander and Ospreay were two of the greatest wrestlers. Scott says that TNA is back and is never going away again.

Next week on TNA Impact is Nemeth vs. Wentz and a HUGE six-man tag with Motor City Machine Guns and Kazuchika Okada vs. The System. Plus, Jordynne Grace puts her TNA Knockouts Championship on the line against Trinity!