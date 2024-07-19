TNA is back from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA!

We will see the continuation of the WWE and TNA partnership as No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, & Tavion Heights) takes on Kushida & The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz).

We will also see a contract signing of the main event for Slammiversary with Moose vs. Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander vs. Nic Nemeth and much more! Continue below for the results!

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Ring Announcer: Jade Chung

The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) and KUSHIDA vs. NXT’s No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne & Tavion Heights)

During the match, Johnathan Gresham walked down the ramp, but Kushida chased him away!

RESULTS: No Quarter Catch Crew defeats The Rascalz & Kushida via pinfall with a suplex from Charlie Dempsey to Zachary Wentz!

BREAKING NEWS:

The Rascalz’s are at the Treehouse, and Wes Lee from NXT joins them for the first time in four years. Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel cracks jokes about Lee’s new name. It’s revealed that The Rascalz will face No Quarter Catch Crew at Slammiversary.

Alisha Edwards (w/ Masha Slamovich) vs. Xia Brookside (w/ Spitfire)

During the match, Masha tried to interfere when Xia was at ringside! Spitfire came out for the save!

RESULTS: Xia Brookside defeats Alisha Edwards via pinfall.

Mike Santana video package:

He makes it clear that he’s coming after JDC (Dirty Dango) for costing him his spot in the Slammiversary main event this weekend.

Video clip:

Mustafa Ali is seen shaking hands while he was in a limo. Mike Bailey went to attack him, but they drove off!

In-ring promo:

Speedball Mike Bailey talked about Ali and his group attacking his partner Trent Seven. He vowed not to leave until Ali came out and fought him. Ali appeared on the video screen.

He was surrounded by Campaign Singh and security. Ali said that if Bailey could win the Secret Service Gauntlet, he would fight him tonight. Four security members came to ringside.

Speedball Mike Bailey gauntlet match:

Mike Bailey made sure to kick every single security guard! He pinned them one by one! One tried to leave the ring, but Bailey caught him with a moonsault to the outside.

Singh came down the ramp with a mic. He said that Bailey had to go through him too. A security guy attacked Bailey from behind, which Singh used to get the advantage. Bailey gave Singh a tornado kick followed by the Ultima Weapon for the pin.

Two more security members in riot gear came to the ring. Bailey was attacked from behind by one of them, who unmasked to reveal Ali. Ali made the referee count to three. Hannifan protested on commentary that it didn’t count.

RESULTS: NO CONTEST!

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match – The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) (c) vs. The Hardys

Before the match, Hannifan said that whoever wins tonight would face ABC at Slammiversary.

RESULTS: The Hardys defeats The System via disqualification! During the match, JDC ran in and pushed Hardy off the top rope.

After the match, they attack Jeff Hardy and he taken away on a stretcher!

Mike Santana vs. JDC

RESULTS: JDC defeats Mike Santana via disqualification! Mike Santana has finally had enough of JDC and beats him with a steel chair!

Tom Hannifan sits down with TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace:

They talked about her match against Ash by Elegance at Slammiversary. Grace mentions all her 2024 accomplishments like beating Trinity to win the title, competing in the Royal Rumble, having 11 successful title defenses, and showing up on NXT.

Hannifan blamed Ash by Elegance for preventing Grace from winning the NXT Title. Grace said there would be consequences. Grace said she would prove she’s one of the best wrestlers in the world.

Backstage:

The Concierge was talking to Ash by Elegance. Rosemary crept up from behind.

Contract signing for the TNA World Championship in a 6-Way match at Slammiversary with Santino Marella: Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, and World Champion MOOSE –

Everyone comes to the ring except Nic Nemeth, because Frankie Kazarian attacked him weeks ago. Marella points to the Tron and Nemeth cuts a promo via satellite who says he has a partially torn labrum.

Nemeth apologizes to the fans and TNA management! He says he’ll be medically cleared in two days, and he will be fighting for the title in the main event. Nemeth says you better believe he’s leaving Montreal with the title.

Santino Marella asks them to get out of the ring, but Francis refuses. PCO shows up and attacks Francis and Swann. Now everyone starts brawling as Santino loses control of the situation. Joe Hendry hits Moose with a Standing Ovation through a table. Hendry finally signs the contract as TNA iMPACT goes off the air.

