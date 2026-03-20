TNA iMPACT Results – March 19, 2026

TNA iMPACT delivered another action-packed episode on March 19, 2026, from the Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia. The show featured a dominant win by Moose, a heated face-to-face between Mike Santana and Steve Maclin, the debut of Mr. Elegance, and continued developments across the Knockouts and X-Division divisions ahead of Sacrifice.

Venue: Gateway Center – College Park, GA

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

Frankie Kazarian vs. Hometown Man

AJ Francis joined commentary for the match.

Winner: Hometown Man via pinfall (cradle)

After the match, Elijah appeared and attempted to strike Kazarian with a guitar but instead hit AJ Francis.

Backstage Interview – The Angel Warriors

Gia Miller interviewed Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside ahead of their match later in the night. Lee stated she wanted a rematch for the Knockouts Championship, while Brookside said they would send a message to Dani Luna and Arianna Grace.

Backstage Segment – Santino Marella & Daria Rae

Santino Marella was seen preparing a bracket when Daria Rae approached him. Rae argued that Dani Luna deserved a title opportunity, while Santino noted that Lei Ying Lee was also owed a rematch. He proposed a Triple Threat Match at Sacrifice for the Knockouts Championship involving Luna, Lee, and Arianna Grace. Rae approved of the idea before walking off.

Mike Jackson vs. Mr. Elegance (w/ The Elegance Brand)

Before the match, The Concierge delivered a formal introduction for Mr. Elegance.

Winner: Mr. Elegance via pinfall (elbow drop/slam combination)

After the match, Heather and M attempted to assist Jackson. Mr. Elegance prepared to pour beans on him, but ODB ran in with a chair to make the save. ODB chased off Elegance before dumping jars of beans over him.

The System – Backstage Promo

The System issued multiple warnings:

Bear Bronson declared they were coming for The Hardys and the TNA World Tag Team Titles

Cedric Alexander called out Leon Slater

Eddie Edwards promised the end of Mike Santana’s title reign

Brian Myers vowed to defeat Moose, calling him a “dead man”

Angel Warriors (Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside) vs. Arianna Grace (c) & Dani Luna (w/ Stacks)

Winners: Dani Luna & Arianna Grace via pinfall (Luna Landing on Lee)

Injury Report

Leon Slater remains injured following a piledriver from Eric Young

Indi Hartwell is sidelined with a knee injury after an attack by Arianna Grace

Cedric Alexander is sore but medically cleared

Moose is dealing with a hip injury but is also cleared to compete

TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater Promo

Slater addressed Eric Young’s recent attack, admitting that for the first time in his life he felt doubt. He fired back, calling Young out and challenging him to a match at Sacrifice. Slater vowed to prove why he is “unstoppable” and “the youngest in charge.”

Moose (w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. Brian Myers

Before the match began, Santino Marella banned The System from ringside, forcing Eddie Edwards, Bear Bronson, and Cedric Alexander to leave.

Winner: Moose via pinfall (Spear)

Rosemary’s Segment

The segment centered around envy, as Rosemary encountered Allie and presented her with new clothing. The two later met Raven, where discussions hinted at jealousy between Raven and Tommy Dreamer.

Backstage – The System

The group regrouped backstage, frustrated after Myers’ loss. Eddie Edwards reiterated his focus on the tag titles, while Bear Bronson declared he would challenge Moose next week. Myers went to speak with Daria Rae.

Jada Stone vs. Elayna Black

Tasha Steelz made her way to ringside during the match.

Winner: Elayna Black via pinfall (Blackout)

After the match, Black confronted Mara before security intervened. Mustafa Ali and Order 4 surrounded Jada Stone, but Trey Miguel ran in with a chair to even the odds. Order 4 backed off.

Backstage Confrontation

Tessa Blanchard, Mila Moore, and Victoria Crawford were confronted by Jody Threat, Harley Hudson, and Myla Grace. The exchange escalated, with Jody issuing a challenge to Tessa for next week.

The Nemeths (Nic & Ryan Nemeth) vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch)

Winners: Nic & Ryan Nemeth via pinfall (Big Hollywood Ending)

TNA World Championship Face-To-Face – Mike Santana & Steve Maclin

Mike Santana and Steve Maclin met in a tense, sit-down confrontation.

Santana credited Maclin as someone who once helped him prove he belonged in TNA, even calling him a brother. However, he also pointed to Maclin’s growing ego.

Maclin fired back, referencing his military experience and time in Afghanistan, describing the risks he took despite having no prior experience.

Santana responded with a powerful statement, saying that while Maclin fought a war overseas, he fought a war within himself. He emphasized that he turned his past into a strength, while Maclin used his as an excuse.

The segment ended with Santana paying for the drinks and telling Maclin, “You’re welcome for your job.”

Next Week On TNA iMPACT

Moose vs. Bear Bronson

Mustafa Ali vs. BDE

Jody Threat, Harley Hudson & Myla Grace vs. Victoria Crawford, Mila Moore & Tessa Blanchard

Jeff Hardy vs. Brian Myers

Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander vs. Leon Slater & Mike Santana

TNA Sacrifice Card

TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Steve Maclin

X-Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Eric Young

Knockouts Championship: Arianna Grace (c) vs. Lei Ying Lee vs. Dani Luna

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

This week’s episode of TNA iMPACT continued to build strong momentum heading into Sacrifice, with major storyline progression across the board. The intense verbal showdown between Mike Santana and Steve Maclin added emotional depth to their upcoming title clash, while Moose’s dominance and Leon Slater’s fiery promo further strengthened the show’s top-tier narratives. With multiple rivalries heating up, TNA is clearly setting the stage for a high-stakes event.