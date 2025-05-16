TNA Impact Results – May 15, 2025

TNA Wrestling is back from Irvine, CA.

On the card:

Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary

Frankie Kazarian will address TNA Under Siege

Masha Slamovich & Nikkita Lyons vs. Victoria Crawford & Tessa Blanchard

Mance Warner vs. Matt Cardona vs. Ace Austin vs. Elijah (TNA International Title Eliminator)

Indi Hartwell’s TNA in-ring debut

The Rascalz vs. The Great Hands

Jeff Hardy vs. Nic Nemeth

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt & Tom Hannifan

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

Continue below to see the complete results!

Masha Slamovich & Nikkita Lyons vs. Victoria Crawford & Tessa Blanchard

RESULTS: Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford defeat Masha Slamovich & Nikkita Lyons via Disqualification after Masha hit Tessa with a steel chair. After the match, Santino tries to restart the match ,but Robert Stone overrules him.

Tom Hannifan sits down with Cody Deaner:

Cody Deaner talks about how important his match coming up at TNA Under Siege 2025 is. He says he must win if he wants to continue his future in TNA Wrestling. Deaner tells a story about the first time his son saw him wrestle.

He recalls his son crying afterwards. Deaner thought it was because his son thought he was hurt. But it wasn’t. It turns out it was because he lost. Cody Deaner says he’s determined to make sure his son doesn’t cry after TNA Under Siege 2025.

The Great Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler w/ Tasha Steelz) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

Before the match,

RESULTS: The Great Hands defeats The Rascalz via after a distraction from Mustafa Ali. After the match, Ace Austin saves the Rascalz from a 3 on 2 attack.

Fatal 4-Way #1 Contenders for the International Championship – Mance Warner vs. Matt Cardona vs. Ace Austin vs. Elijah

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary show special video footage that took place during the commercial break. We see Ace Austin backstage, still enraged about what just happened.

He looks for The Great Hands and eventually finds them. Unfortunately, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, and Mustafa Ali all beat Austin down until security and officials rush to the scene to break it up.

Steph DeLander also intervened by taking a chair from Cardona’s hands!

RESULTS: AND NEW #1 CONTENDER FOR THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATT CARDONA! Matt Cardona pins Ace Austin with Radio Silence.

Fir$t Cla$$ (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) promo:

They come to the stage and trash-talk LA until O’Shea Jackson Jr. interrupts. Mike Santana comes through the crowd and chases AJ and KC off.

Kelsey Heather vs. Indi Hartwell

RESULTS: Indi Hartwell defeats Kelsey Heather via pinfall with a Full-Nelson Flatliner.

Backstage after the match, Indi Hartwell is shown talking to the camera about getting her first TNA Wrestling match and a win in the books tonight. Tasha Steelz interrupts as she sits down to continue talking. Steelz puts her hand in Hartwell’s face and says she doesn’t know what Hartwell is talking about, noting, “I’m sure it’s a cute promo,”. She claims to have more important matters to discuss.

Then she turns to the camera and mentions that Mustafa Ali has been kicked out of the building. Before she can say anything else, Hartwell stands up and cuts her off. Hartwell says she just had a successful debut, and Steelz is going to have the audacity to take her camera time?

Tasha says she’ll deal with Hartwell later. She heads off looking for Santino Marella or Robert Stone.

Backstage:

Then we see “The Liaison.” Arianna Grace is not happy about Santino Marella’s authority being overturned by Robert Stone regarding Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford’s win over Nikkita Lyons and Masha Slamovich.

Blanchard says she’s sick of Arianna’s mouth and smacks the living crap out of her. She walks off as Arianna is on her knees from the slap, possibly with a bloody mouth.

Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside

RESULTS: Rosemary defeats Xia Brookside via disqualification after Xia tied Rosemary up on the ropes. The referee tries to break things up, but once again, Brookside’s darker side shows itself, as she shoves the referee off of her and continues a physical rampage on Rosemary.

Lei Ying Lee ends up running out and chasing Rosemary away. She stands tall in the ring shouting at Rosemary.

Frankie Kazarian promo:

He expressed frustration about not having a guaranteed shot at the TNA World Title despite not being pinned. Trick Williams interrupts. He tells Kazarian that while he does not like him, he and Kaz are on common ground in teaming up at TNA Under Siege. They are not here to be liked, unlike Joe Hendry.

Joe Hendry and Elijah interrupted and walked to the ring, but Williams & Kazarian didn’t want the smoke, so they slid out of the ring.

After Santino and Robert disagreed on the ramp, Stone announced that Hendry and Elijah would have “adequate” opponents next week ahead of Under Siege.

Jeff Hardy (w/ Matt Hardy) vs. Nic Nemeth (w/ Ryan Nemeth)

RESULTS: Jeff Hardy defeats Nic Nemeth via pinfall with a Swanton Bomb. After the match, Ryan Nemeth attacked, but Leon Slater made the save.