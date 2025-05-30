TNA iMPACT Results – May 29, 2025

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell Commentary: Matthew Rehwoldt & Tom Hannifan Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller
#1 Contenders Match – TNA World Tag Team Championship
First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) vs. Aztec Warriors (Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr.) vs. The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) Winners:The Rascalz All four teams delivered a high-octane tag team showcase. In the end, Trey Miguel capitalized in the chaos and pinned Laredo Kid to secure the win and a future title shot.
Backstage Interview
TNA World Tag Team Champions The Nemeths were interviewed by Gabby LaSpisa. The champs vowed to remain on top and retain their gold.
Backstage Attack
Mike Santana ambushed First Class after their exhausting tag team match, sending a message to the entire division.
Video Promo – Knockouts Division Debuts
TNA introduced new Knockouts signees Myla Grace and Harley Hudson. Their promo was interrupted by The Concierge, but Xia Brookside calmly stepped in and sent him away.
Singles Match
Mustafa Ali vs. Raj Singh Winner:Mustafa Ali via pinfall (450 Frog Splash) After the match, The Great Hands assaulted Singh. Tasha Steelz attempted to intervene, but Ali grabbed her by the hair, allowing the attack to continue.
Backstage Segment
Arianna Grace told Santino Marella she felt like she let him down. Santino reassured her and commended her bravery against Tessa Blanchard. Grace revealed Jimmy Korderas would be their special referee tonight.
Knockouts Match
Lei Ying Lee vs. Ash by Elegance Winner:Lei Ying Lee via pinfall (Thunderstruck) Before the match, The Concierge formally introduced Ash by Elegance. Post-match, Masha Slamovich appeared and shook hands with Lee, confirming they’ll face off next week.
Video Promo – TNA World Champion Trick Williams
Trick addressed the fans remotely, saying the accommodations provided weren’t good enough, so he simply chose not to show up. He mocked Joe Hendry and hyped his match with Mike Santana next week, stating that “TNA needs a rebrand.” Tom Hannifan expressed outrage over the champion’s absence.
Singles Match
Mance Warner (w/ Steph De Lander) vs. Bryce Hansen Winner:Mance Warner via pinfall Warner secured the win after a barrage of offense. Afterward, Steph De Lander declared this the beginning of the “Mance/De Lander Era” and announced they were targeting Steve Maclin’s International Championship. The couple kissed to cap off the moment.
Promo – Rosemary
Rosemary praised Xia Brookside for finally embracing her darker side and declared there was one last step for Xia to take.
Mixed Tag Team Match
Arianna Grace & Santino Marella vs. Victoria Crawford & Robert Stone Special Guest Referee:Jimmy Korderas Winners:Victoria Crawford & Robert Stone via pinfall (Ax Kick from Victoria to Arianna) Tom Hannifan noted this marked the first time ever that a father and daughter teamed together in TNA history.
Backstage Confrontation
Eric Young and Northern Armory were cutting a promo when Moose interrupted, calling Eric’s recent win over him a fluke. Moose promised to beat him in his home country. After Moose walked off, Eric stared coldly into the camera.
In-Ring Promo – Elegance Faction Segment
The Concierge announced that Ash couldn’t appear due to her earlier loss. He introduced Heather by Elegance, followed by the debut of M by Elegance (formerly Maggie Lee), now with a full makeover.
The trio toasted champagne, but they were interrupted by Myla Grace and Harley Hudson, who confronted them about stealing their spotlight. Harley threw champagne in M’s face, igniting a heated standoff as Myla and Harley exited.
TNA International Championship Match
Steve Maclin (c) vs. Matt Cardona During the match, Cardona tried to use the title belt as a weapon, but the referee confiscated it. The distraction gave Maclin the opening to hit KIA for the win.
Winner and STILL TNA International Champion:Steve Maclin
