TNA iMPACT Results – September 25, 2025

Location: Minneapolis Armory – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

Match Card:

Cedric Alexander & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz

Victoria Crawford vs. Jody Threat

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Qualifier (10 Participants)

Steve Maclin & Mr. Anderson vs. Frankie Kazarian & Jake Something

In-Ring Promo: The Hardys & Team 3D – “The Final Negotiation”

Road to Glory Feature: Mike Santana

Cedric Alexander & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz

RESULT: Cedric Alexander & Leon Slater defeated The Rascalz via pinfall following a top-rope Swanton 450 splash.

Backstage: Gia Miller Interviews Frankie Kazarian

Kazarian hyped up the main event, promising to bring the fight alongside Jake Something against Maclin and Anderson.

Parking Lot: Eric Young & Santino Marella

Eric Young confronted Santino Marella about Joe Hendry. Santino responded by announcing Young vs. Hendry for tomorrow night at Victory Road.

Victoria Crawford vs. Jody Threat

RESULT: Victoria Crawford defeated Jody Threat via pinfall with an axe kick after interference from the returning Tessa Blanchard.

Joe Hendry Promo

Hendry shared the backstory of his upcoming match with Eric Young, promising to expose the truth and end the chaos surrounding Young’s “cleansing” mission.

Mustafa Ali & Order 4 Segment

Backstage, Mustafa Ali accepted Moose’s challenge for a match at Victory Road—with both factions banned from ringside. Ali upped the stakes, adding that the winner will secure the numbers advantage in the upcoming “Hardcore War” at Bound for Glory. The System interrupted, leading to an intense face-off.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Qualifier (Spot #20)

Participants: AJ Francis, Killer Kelly, Léi Yǐng Lee, Mara Sadè, Matt Cardona, Rosemary, Ryan Nemeth, Mence Warner, Xia Brookside, Home-Town Man

AJ Francis trash-talked before the match, but it backfired.

RESULT: Mence Warner won the qualifier, securing the coveted #20 spot in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory.

Injury Report

Moose and Mike Santana have both been medically cleared for their matches at Victory Road. Mr. Anderson is also cleared to compete for the first time in nearly ten years.

Hall of Fame Announcement

TNA confirmed that Mickie James and The Beautiful People will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound for Glory.

Road to Glory: Mike Santana Vignette

Santana’s emotional vignette featured a chalkboard message: “Never given, always earned.” The video included recordings of his daughter and father. Santana declared that his legacy is being built not on handouts but on grit, sacrifice, and bloodline.

In-Ring Segment: The Hardys & Team 3D – “The Final Negotiation”

Santino Marella moderated an epic moment as Team 3D and The Hardys met in the ring to finalize their Bound for Glory match.

Matt Hardy praised Team 3D’s accolades but said to cement their legacy, The Hardys must beat them. Team 3D acknowledged the stakes and referenced their historic tables match at Royal Rumble 2000.

When Matt offered to put the TNA Tag Team Titles on the line, Bully Ray declined, instead proposing they settle it in a Tables Match—the match type that made them famous. Devon ripped up the original contract, and the two teams shook hands to seal the deal.

Steve Maclin & Mr. Anderson vs. Frankie Kazarian & Jake Something

RESULT: Steve Maclin & Mr. Anderson defeated Frankie Kazarian & Jake Something via pinfall after Maclin hit the KIA.

