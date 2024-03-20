TNA Makes Significant Change With Contract Offers To Talent

Things are changing in TNA Wrestling.

With the rebranding at Hard To Kill two months ago, the promotion’s changes began. However, Scott D’Amore was removed as TNA President shortly after, and Anthony Cicione took his place, leaving talent dissatisfied with management.

TNA Wrestling announced last month that it plans to air live weekly episodes of its flagship show, TNA Impact, on AXS TV in the future. They may do so without two of their top performers.

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) will work for Smash Wrestling in London, Ontario, on April 21, the same day as the post-Rebellion TV tapings. Their deals are expected to expire this month, and this booking date indicates they will not be available for the PPV or TV tapings.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, sources close to TNA believe the information about their contracts expiring is correct.

The report went on to say, “We’re told that TNA’s offers of late have been categorically different than what many were expecting, especially after some of the talent meetings held in recent months.”

TNA has reportedly offered some talent per-date dates rather than full-time contracts, as was previously the case. These deals may only be available to a select group of talent and not to the general public.

A possible expiration date for the contracts could be March 23, the date on which Motor City Machine Guns were previously announced to have signed new TNA deals last year.