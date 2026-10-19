TNA Officially Announces Signing Of Shotzi Blackheart

TNA Wrestling has officially confirmed the signing of former WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart, adding another established name to its women’s division.

The company announced the news in a press release, noting that the signing was first reported by Busted Open on SiriusXM.

Blackheart, a California native who began her professional wrestling career in 2014, previously competed in WWE, where she held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Ember Moon.

Her arrival follows appearances at TNA’s live events in Dothan, Alabama, in mid-October.

In addition to confirming her signing, TNA shared 10 personal facts about Blackheart, offering fans a closer look at her interests and accomplishments outside the wrestling ring.

According to the announcement, Blackheart has been riding motorcycles since she was 18 years old and has a strong interest in the paranormal. She has investigated reportedly haunted locations throughout the United States for her YouTube series, CHAMBER OF HORRORS.

Blackheart also studied musical theatre at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in Hollywood.

A passionate horror movie fan, she hopes to direct her own horror film someday.

Among her wrestling accomplishments, TNA highlighted that Blackheart was named Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s 2025 Independent Wrestler of the Year and appeared on the magazine’s cover.

The company also revealed several lesser-known details about her personal life, including her obsession with Elvis Presley and the fact that she owns a chicken farm.

Another unusual accomplishment involved visiting Walt Disney World, where she managed to ride every attraction across all four theme parks in a single day.

Blackheart also spoke about her heritage, stating, “I’m proudly Filipino.” One of the more memorable facts involved her wedding day, which featured both a marriage ceremony and a wrestling match. “I got married and wrestled in my wedding dress all on the same day,” Blackheart revealed.

The announcement officially confirms Blackheart’s status with TNA following her recent appearances for the promotion.

TNA has not yet disclosed additional details regarding the length or terms of her contract.