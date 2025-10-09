TNA President Carlos Silva Says Media Rights Deal Is Moving Forward

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva appeared on Off the Ropes to discuss various topics, including the company’s ongoing work on a media rights deal and their plans to be on a new platform in 2026.

Silva said, “It’s the same place we were last week. I sort of made some statements on a couple of platforms that we are literally, every single day — in fact, I had a call on Monday, and we’re working with lawyers to get the deal together so, I feel good about it, it’s moving forward, and we’re gonna get a deal done and we’re gonna be on a new platform in 2026.”

He continued, “Like everything, can’t really talk about it yet till the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed but I feel really good about it, I’m super excited about the partnership and where it’s gonna take TNA so, I would just say stay tuned.”

Silva added, “Give me a little bit of time but, it’s October 8th today, and 2026 isn’t far off so I think something’s gonna be in the books very soon.”

