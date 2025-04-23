TNA Press Pass Returning With New Episode Featuring Joe Hendry

TNA Wrestling issued the following:

Press Pass Returns on Thursday, April 24, at 2 pm ET with Special Guest JOE HENDRY

TNA Wrestling World Champion Joe Hendry previews the Rebellion pay-per-view and discusses his surprise WrestleMania match against Randy Orton

TNA Wrestling World Champion Joe Hendry is the special guest on the Press Pass Podcast on Thursday, April 24, starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Press Pass will be available for fans to view on-demand on TNA+ and YouTube on Thursday evening.

Tom Hannifan will host Press Pass, where media from around the world can interview the reigning TNA World Champion.

JOE HENDRY

Joe Hendry became a worldwide viral sensation in 2024 with his theme song, “I Believe In Joe Hendry,” being released as a single. It peaked at No. 4 on the UK Singles Downloads Chart and No. 6 on the UK Singles Sales Charts. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Official Big Top 40 Charts. Hendry’s worldwide fame has spanned from random mentions on TV news broadcasts to part of a Savannah Bananas baseball game, and everything in between. Joe defeated Nic Nemeth in January to win the TNA World Championship and, days later, was a surprise entrant in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. He faced Randy Orton in a surprise match at WrestleMania 41, held April 20 in Las Vegas.

