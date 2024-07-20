TNA Slammiversary PPVs Now Available On TrillerTV+

TNA Slammiversary PPVs from 2005 to 2021 have now been made available on the TrillerTV+ streaming service to celebrate the Slammiversary 2024 PPV.

You can check out the full press release below:

TNA Slammiversary Archives Now on TrillerTV+

To celebrate the TNA Slammiversary 2024 PPV, fans can now access all Slammiversary events from 2005 to 2021 as part of the TrillerTV+ subscription

New York, New York (July 19, 2024) — TrillerTV has acquired 17 TNA Slammiversary shows for TrillerTV+ subscribers – a perfect way to get ready for Slammiversary 2024 on Saturday, July 20th or to keep the excitement going through the Summer.

Join TrillerTV+ now and access 1000s of hours of new and archived pro wrestling shows now.

The action goes all the way back to the beginning in 2005 with the first Slammiversary which featured Samoa Joe’s TNA debut facing Sonjay Dutt and the NWA World Heavyweight Title King of the Mountain Match where AJ Styles defended the crown against Raven against Monty Brown against Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. The 2006 Slammiversary keeps up the insane pace with Christian Cage vs Jeff Jarrett vs Abyss w/ James Mitchell vs Ron Killings vs Sting.

Fast forward to the epic Slammiversary 2021 and watch Kenny Omega vs Sami Callihan and the return of the Ultimate X Match where Josh Alexander defended the X-Division Title against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju and Petey Williams. Seventeen years of incredible pro wrestling, all included in your TrillerTV+ subscription: Check out the full list here.

TrillerTV+ is known as the best value in streaming sports and entertainment and gives fans incredible access to Game Changer Wrestling, Ohio Valley Wrestling, Wrestling Revolver, ICW and New Japan Pro Wrestling archives, as well as boxing, MMA, Sumo, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, soccer and more. The subscription includes unlimited on-demand access to the entire TrillerTV+ library with over 4,000 hours from more than 100 sports organizations from all over the world.

And don’t forget to pre-order the TNA Slammiversary 2024 PPV for Saturday, July 20.

About TrillerTV

TrillerTV is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment offering many of the industry’s marquee PPV events to more than 8M registered users. Additionally, TrillerTV offers exclusive subscription packages such as AEW Plus in select regions, and TrillerTV+, the Best Value in Streaming Sports, Worldwide. Consumers can enjoy TrillerTV globally through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV and Huawei apps. In addition, TrillerTV supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Virgin Media, Shaw Communications; Blue Curve IPTV, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD/ TiVO, Netgem TV, Comcast’s Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex, as well as more than 7,000 models of Smart TVs. TrillerTV also offers a free ad-supported FAST channel called FITE by Triller 24/7 both on and off platform. Visit TrillerTV online at www.TrillerTV.com. Follow TrillerTV on Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIN, Facebook, and Threads. TrillerTV is owned by Triller Hold Co LLC.