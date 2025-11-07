TNA To Release “Immersed” Documentary Focusing On Ash By Elegance

TNA Wrestling announced during last night’s Open Fight Night special episode of iMPACT on AXS TV that former Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance will be the subject of an upcoming episode in the “Immersed” documentary series.

A preview aired during the show, revealing that the documentary will explore Ash By Elegance’s journey to TNA, her victory in the Knockouts World Championship, and her decision to step away from in-ring competition.

This announcement follows Ash’s declaration at TNA Victory Road that she needed to vacate the Knockouts World Championship and retire from wrestling. NXT’s Kelani Jordan won the championship later that same night.

Ash will continue to appear on-screen for TNA as a member of The Elegance Brand. She featured in a vignette during last night’s IMPACT, where she announced a search for a “Mr. Elegance.”

No release date has been provided for the “Immersed” documentary on Ash, but updates will be shared as they become available. Previous installments of the series have highlighted figures such as Joe Hendry, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater, TNA International Champion Steve Maclin, TNA World Champion Mike Santana, and others.