Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV, scheduled to air live next week from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, on TNA+ and AXS TV.

This broadcast marks the first regular episode since last month’s Bound For Glory and follows three weeks of special episodes. It will also serve as the go-home show for TNA Turning Point.

In one of the featured matches, “Prime” Cedric Alexander will take on Jason Hotch from Order 4 in a singles match. Additionally, Elijah will perform live in concert.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for comprehensive coverage of TNA iMPACT results.