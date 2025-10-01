TNA Wrestling released this today:

TNA Wrestling Ends 2025 Season With Three Consecutive Nights of Live Events in Orlando, Florida and El Paso, Texas

TNA Wrestling today confirmed its final live events for the 2025 season, including full details on when those tickets will go on-sale and a first-ever, perk-filled promotion:

Dates: Thursday, Friday & Saturday; November 13-15

Venue: Full Sail University

City: Orlando, Florida

DECEMBER

Dates: Friday, Saturday & Sunday; December 5-7

Venue: El Paso County Coliseum

City: El Paso, Texas

Tickets for both Orlando and El Paso will go on-sale Friday, October 17, at 10am ET; the Pre-Sale is Wednesday, October 15, at 10am ET.

“TNA Wrestling had incredibly successful live events earlier this year in both Orlando and El Paso, so we’re thrilled to go back to two cities that are steeped in pro wrestling history,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva.

TNA also confirmed today that the live events in El Paso are collectively, for the first time ever, TNA Wrestling Fan Appreciation Weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the perks for TNA Wrestling Fan Appreciation Weekend:

* All fans who purchase tickets for all three shows in El Paso will receive an exclusive TNA Wrestling Fan Appreciation Weekend baseball hat. (The tickets must be purchased on the same transaction.)

* Private Meet & Greets with select TNA stars for purchase.

* In-ring photos for purchase.

All the TNA stars will be in Orlando and El Paso, including Jeff & Matt Hardy, Nic & Ryan Nemeth, Mike Santana, Moose, AJ Francis, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Brian Myers, Mustafa Ali, Leon Slater and Knockouts such as Indi Hartwell, Tessa Blanchard, Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz and all members of the Elegance Brand.

For tickets and to sign up for the pre-sale for the TNA Wrestling live events in Orlando and El Paso, go to tnawrestling.com.

