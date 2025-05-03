TNA Wrestling Names New Vice Presidents

TNA Wrestling has reportedly promoted Eric Tompkins and Ross Forman to Vice President roles within the company, according to PWInsider.com. The announcement was made during a pre-show talent meeting held ahead of the latest TV tapings in California.

Tompkins, who has been a longtime member of the production team, previously served as TNA’s Director of TV Production. Forman, meanwhile, has played a key role in the promotion’s Media Relations department for several years.

While the specific titles and responsibilities tied to their new positions have not yet been officially confirmed, further details are expected to emerge in the coming days. PWMania will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.