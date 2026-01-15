TNA Wrestling Veterans The Rascalz Sign With AEW

According to Fightful Select, The Rascalz were backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage special and have officially signed with the company.

The report indicates that the group has been under contract with AEW since at least the first week of the new year, and that all four members have signed multi-year deals.

The report also notes that at least one member of The Rascalz had been determined to leave TNA, although all four felt they departed the company on good terms. Additionally, it was mentioned that Miguel and Wentz’s contracts expired at the end of 2025, while Reed and Xavier were not under contract with TNA. However, TNA made an effort to re-sign the entire team, but AEW reportedly offered a better deal.

AEW confirmed the group’s signing by showcasing a Rascalz logo accompanied by their official theme song before the main event.

There is currently no information on when the group will make their debut in AEW, but updates will be provided as they become available.

It was previously reported that TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater was set to defend his championship against Myron Reed on tonight’s iMPACT premiere on AMC. However, the match was quietly removed from the card on Tuesday.

The report states that Reed was “happy” to fulfill the committed date before leaving the company, but the match was canceled due to WWE’s interest in having Slater appear on the European tour.

The Rascalz consists of Reed, Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz. The group has been a prominent fixture in TNA Wrestling, with Miguel keeping the group’s legacy alive after Xavier and Wentz moved to WWE.

Wentz later returned to TNA and rejoined Miguel, along with Reed, who was part of the group before their time in TNA. Xavier made his return in November at Turning Point.