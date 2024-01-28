TNA’s Jordynne Grace Makes Surprise WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

TNA Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made a surprise one-time WWE appearance.

At the Royal Rumble in Tampa, FL, the TNA Knockouts Champion competed as the #5 entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

She shared the ring with Naomi, who handed her the Knockouts Championship at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view earlier this month.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Grace is still under TNA contract, whereas Mickie James, who did it a few years ago while in TNA, stated that she was always on a verbal agreement.

Click here for complete WWE Royal Rumble results. You can check out a clip of her appearance below:

