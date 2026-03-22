Tommaso Ciampa Teases “Cool Plans” For His AEW Character

Tommaso Ciampa says he hopes to finish his career in All Elite Wrestling and teased upcoming character changes, while asking fans to be patient as those plans unfold.

Speaking during a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, Ciampa shared positive thoughts on his early run in AEW and hinted at creative developments ahead. “So far, I like it a lot,” Ciampa said. “I love the start. There’s a lot of fun things I have in the works and ways to evolve the character and just gotta be patient and let that all play out but we’re on to some good stuff. There’s some really cool plans in the works.”

He also addressed his long-term future, making it clear that AEW is where he would like to wrap up his in-ring career. “I’m hoping that I get to ride into the sunset with AEW to be honest with you,” Ciampa said. “I really like it there. They treat my family extremely well, and my little one is having a blast.”

Ciampa debuted for AEW in late January after his run with WWE came to an end. He made an immediate impact by winning the TNT Championship in his first match, though his reign lasted 11 days before he was defeated by Kyle Fletcher.

Before joining AEW, Ciampa spent the majority of the past decade in WWE, where he became one of the defining stars of WWE NXT. His rivalry with Johnny Gargano remains one of the most acclaimed storylines in NXT history.