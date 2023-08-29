Tommy Dreamer Files To Trademark His Ring Name

Tommy Dreamer has filed a trademark to register his ring name.

“The Innovator of Violence” filed to register his Tommy Dreamer ring name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on August 28.

The filing, which was made under his real name, Thomas Laughlin, was for entertainment services, and reads as follows:

“Mark For: TOMMY DREAMER™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”