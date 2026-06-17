Tommy Dreamer Reveals He Has Left TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling is undergoing a significant behind-the-scenes shift, with Tommy Dreamer no longer part of the company.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer confirmed that he and TNA have mutually parted ways. Dreamer had been functioning as the company’s head of creative, a role in which he helped guide storylines and the broader creative direction.

Sources have indicated that while Dreamer was well-liked among talent and built solid relationships throughout the locker room, there had been mounting frustration from a number of wrestlers regarding the direction of the creative team under his leadership.

It’s been noted that the exit was made official after a Tuesday conversation between Dreamer and TNA President Carlos Silva.

Sources claim the writing had been on the wall for some time, with multiple people backstage anticipating a creative change. There was also said to be an expectation that any such move would be held off until after Slammiversary.

Former longtime WWE producer Road Dogg Brian James is rumored to be replacing Tommy Dreamer behind-the-scenes in TNA. Hunter Johnston (Delirious) will remain with TNA Wrestling going forward.

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Dreamer updates his status with TNA. pic.twitter.com/H4NGhSvvMa — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 17, 2026

((H/T: Fightful Select)