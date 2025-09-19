Toni Storm Reveals Tony Khan Has Rejected Many of Her “Wild” Ideas

“Timeless” Toni Storm gave fans a peek behind the curtain when speaking with TVInsider.com’s Scott Fishman, opening up about the creative process of her character in AEW and the role AEW President Tony Khan plays in shaping what viewers see on television.

Storm admitted that while her presentation feels eccentric and unrestrained, much of what she pitches doesn’t actually make it to air. “I think you might actually be surprised. There have been a lot of ideas shot down. A lot of wild ideas that our President Tony Khan has been just horrified and disgusted by. He really has to work hard to keep it all together, God bless him,” she said. “He leads a massive team. There are a lot of moving parts backstage at All Elite and Warner Brothers. There is a massive team made up of people I don’t even know or haven’t even met. But TK is definitely the leader and all. Nothing gets past him as much as I do try to push the limits.”

Storm also made it clear that, contrary to fan speculation, fellow AEW personality RJ City is not the mastermind behind her over-the-top “Timeless” persona. “There is a misconception as well that RJ City…I don’t know if you’ve heard of him. Probably not, but there is this misconception that he is the brain behind this whole thing. I must put the rumors to rest. He does absolutely nothing,” Storm joked. “I think they just keep him around so if something goes wrong, we have someone to blame. He is more of a fall guy. He may be an intern. I’m not sure if he works there.”

Despite the limits imposed, Storm says she continues to test boundaries. “There is not as much creative freedom as you think. The amount of things I’ve wanted to do where Tony has been completely horrified. But yeah, I get away with what I can.”