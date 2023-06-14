Tony Chimel Explains How He Came To Work With AEW

Tony Chimel recently appeared as a guest on the Ref’in It Up podcast with Brian Hebner for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former 38-year veteran for WWE spoke about how he ended up doing some work in recent time with AEW.

“Well, they (AEW) started running some live events so I was at one of those just the other day on Saturday,” Chimel recalled. “But I’ll help out. I’ll do numerous things.”

Chimel continued, “Rafael Morffi’s the one that got my foot in the door and he does like 20 different things. I kind of help him out. It’s kind of like (Steve) Rubin, do a little bit of (Mark) Carrano, a little bit of market rep stuff, a little bit of production stuff. I was helping this other girl, Lexy (Nair), who was ring announcing her first show the other day at Tupelo, Mississippi. She did a great job. You know, giving her pointers with announcing and stuff like that so, do a little bit of everything, you know? Which is nice and I’m not on the road 20 days a month so that’s a good thing as well and it still keeps me active and doing a little bit of that and working here at home. It’s a nice little mix right now.”

Check out the complete interview at Podbay.fm.