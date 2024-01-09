Tony Khan Addresses 5-Year Anniversary Of AEW Launching In Jacksonville, FL.

On Tuesday, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to social media to release a statement on the five-year anniversary of the week All Elite Wrestling officially launched.

“Thanks to all of you AEW launched 5 years ago this week here in Jax,” he wrote. “To celebrate, we’re live in Jax on TBS Network TOMORROW at Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite!”

He continued, “Tomorrow will be a Wednesday of great wrestling + honoring the most dominant star in Dailys Place history, Brodie Lee!”

