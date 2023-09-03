Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk’s AEW Release, Says Punk Put People’s Safety And Lives In Danger

Tony Khan addressed CM Punk and the reason for his contract termination at the start of Saturday night’s AEW Collision broadcast.

Khan claimed that Punk posed a threat to the people working backstage, including the staff and production crew. Khan also stated that, up until last Sunday, he had never felt threatened by his own security, safety, or life at a wrestling show.

Khan stated that he did not want to do this, but that it was a decision that had to be made following an investigation. He also mentioned moving forward and putting on a good show for the fans.

Khan also addressed the fans in the building live just before they went on the air, saying some of the same things that were said on the live broadcast.