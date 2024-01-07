Tony Khan Comments On Having Ric Flair In AEW, Call Him A Mogul

AEW President Tony Khan commented on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair during an interview with the Going Ringside podcast.

“It’s great to have Ric Flair in AEW and have Ric Flair be part of his final matches for Sting. Also, it’s been a great sponsorship opportunity for AEW. Ric Flair is a mogul and somebody who is involved in a lot of businesses as an entrepreneur. Ric Flair’s Woooo Energy is a great sponsor and Ric Flair is a great legend in pro wrestling and having him appear and with Sting for these final matches is really something special.”

Flair last appeared on the January 6th 2024 edition of Collision with Sting and Darby Allin.

You can check out the interview below:



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)