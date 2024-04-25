Tony Khan Comments On TBS Audio Issues For AEW Dynamite This Week In Jacksonville

No, it wasn’t just you.

Many fans experienced audio issues while watching the post-AEW Dynasty 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media during the show to comment on the audio issues that the company experienced this week.

“Thank you all watching AEW Dynamite now,” Khan’s X post began. “We’re having an exciting show, live worldwide now!”

Khan continued, “Our partner TBS is having some audio issues on tonight’s show, thankfully we understand our other worldwide partners aren’t affected, but TBS is working to fix the issue immediately!”