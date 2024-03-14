Tony Khan Confirms Mercedes Mone Is “#AllElite”

Mercedes Mone is “#AllElite.”

This week’s AEW Dynamite: Big Business show kicked off with a live shot of Renee Paquette outside of the TD Garden in Boston, MA., as a big vehicle pulls up.

The door opens but we don’t see who steps out.

After a slight delay, we hear some music playing with the chant “CEO! CEO!” from the fans and then out comes Mercedes Mone to kick off this week’s show as the fans nearly blow the roof off the building.

She comes out dancing and making her way down to the ring to start off the show. She gets choked up and emotional as fans chant “Welcome Home!” at her.

As soon as Mone hit the ring, Tony Khan posted the “___ is #AllElite” graphic and announcement on social media.