Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Viewership, HBO Max Expansion Plans

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan participated in the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, where he discussed various topics, including whether they are achieving a million viewers between HBO Max and TBS.

Khan said, “I don’t know. I honestly — according to a report I saw, we may be. But also, I don’t exactly know because that’s the most detail I’ve seen. All I know is that we’re one of the top sports shows. I don’t know what the NBA streaming viewership was in the past, I’m not sure what the March Madness streaming viewership is. I don’t know the NHL streaming viewership. I can compare regular season NHL to AEW, and see — I think AEW has probably had a good chance to beat a very, very strong league in the sports tab on HBO Max.”

On their relationship with HBO Max:

“I know they’re very excited about growing into the PPV business as well. So there’s going to be more and more opportunities to build that relationship with HBO Max and establish it as a great platform for AEW.”

On HBO Max:

“I really believe HBO Max has the greatest content in the entire world. I think if you look — to me, the greatest television shows of all time are on HBO Max. And to be able to sit there and to be able just to exist on a platform that carries TV and sports like what’s on HBO Max, it’s a real honor and I wear it as a point of pride. But I honestly can’t say exactly. I don’t have remotely, not even 1% of the date I get on a TBS show. I know every minute, every demo… if they gave them to me, I’d be really breaking them down, believe me.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)