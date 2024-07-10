Tony Khan Donates $10,000 Towards Kevin Sullivan’s Medical Costs

Kevin Sullivan is dealing with medical issues that have caused a financial crisis, which began in May when he underwent emergency surgery to save his leg and life. Since then, he has faced severe complications such as sepsis and encephalitis.

Sullivan began his career in 1982 and has worked for a number of promotions, including Florida Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW, and Ring of Honor. He has won numerous championships during his career as a wrestler and booker.

A GoFundMe page was created for Sullivan to raise $20,000. As of this writing, it had surpassed $47,000. AEW President Tony Khan donated $10,000, Jim Cornette and his wife donated $5,000, and Chris Jericho donated $2,500. Other wrestlers who have made donations include Scott D’Amore, Cody Rhodes, and DDP.

The page’s description is as follows:

“The Taskmaster needs your help! Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan is facing a critical medical emergency and financial crisis.

On May 12th, 2024, while in Florida for autograph signings, Kevin suffered a devastating accident. He underwent emergency surgery that saved his leg and life but faced severe complications, including sepsis and encephalitis. This unforeseen catastrophe has placed an immense financial burden on his family, as Kevin has been in and out of consciousness in the ICU, far from home.

Despite these challenges, Kevin has shown incredible resilience. Months later, he is still fighting to regain his independence.

Even with an excellent insurance plan, the coverage is nearly exhausted due to the length of stay.

Kevin’s illustrious career in wrestling spans six decades, starting in the late sixties. He thrived in Championship Wrestling from Florida, collaborating with legends like Mike Graham and Eddie Graham. Kevin continued to impact the wrestling world with WCW and through various speaking engagements, including Vice TVs ‘Tales from the Territories’ and his weekly show on Conrad Thompson’s network, ‘Tuesday with the Taskmaster’.

This GoFundMe is set up to help cover the costs of:

-Continued hospital expenses

-Skilled nursing care

-Acute and subacute occupational and physical therapy

-Recurring medical expenses

-Transportation to return home to his family

Your support will help Kevin return to what he loves most: entertaining fans with his rich stories and vast knowledge of wrestling. Any contribution, big or small, will make a significant

difference in Kevin’s recovery journey.

Thank you for your generosity and support.”

You can donate at this link.