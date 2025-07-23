Tony Khan Explains AEW’s Same-Day Match Announcement Strategy

AEW President Tony Khan has shed light on one of the company’s most frequently discussed booking habits—announcing major matches on the same day as a show.

Speaking during a Twitter livestream, Khan explained that the strategy is intentional and designed to boost fan engagement and viewership buzz in the critical hours before AEW programming airs. “A lot of times, wrestling companies will make some announcements on the day of the show because they get engagement,” Khan said.

He continued, “It’s a way to get you talking about the show, get you interested in the show.”

Khan noted that while the approach occasionally sparks debate among fans, the numbers speak for themselves.

“I think they do very, very well…”

Last-minute match reveals often outperform pre-planned announcements in terms of social media traffic, reactions, and excitement. “Typically, those match announcements are the most engagement you’re gonna get on the day of the show. I think they do very, very well,” he added.

The comments arrive just ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which features a stacked lineup including:

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match

AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz in a title eliminator match

Unpredictability

The practice of dropping big announcements on the day of a show has become a staple of AEW’s weekly playbook, and Khan made it clear it’s not changing any time soon. According to the AEW boss, these last-minute teases help keep things fresh and unpredictable—key elements of the AEW brand.

