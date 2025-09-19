Tony Khan Explains Early Start Time For AEW All Out 2025

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently joined a media conference call for All Out 2025. During the call, he shared insights on several topics, including his decision to schedule the All Out pay-per-view (PPV) for an early afternoon start time of 3 PM ET. Notably, the event will take place on the same day as WWE WrestlePalooza.

Khan said, “I am very excited for the opportunity to have this show this Saturday afternoon.”

He continued, “I thought it was the best decision for our fans. We’ve had great success with the last few AEW pay-per-views with the early start time. Forbidden Door did very well, and we did some of our best numbers ever with All In, which set great business milestones for us. I think we can make it three great shows and three very successful shows in a row.”

On how the show will be a success:

“I can already tell you this show is going to be a very successful business venture, and I think it’s going to be a great wrestling show and keep this run of great pay-per-views going. It was the right decision for the fans to put the time here and for us, being in the pay-per-view business, to continue this run of great shows. Making these adjustments based on the wrestling landscape and based on our metrics, we thought this would be our best chance to deliver our best numbers, while still delivering a great show to the fans. It’s worked well for us, and I think it will work well for us this Saturday afternoon.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)