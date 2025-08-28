Tony Khan On Chris Jericho’s Future: “I Would Love To Have Chris Back”

During a media call promoting the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 event, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the possibility of Chris Jericho returning to the company.

Khan spoke at length about Jericho’s importance to AEW, ROH, and the wrestling industry as a whole:

“It’s a great question. I certainly could talk for a long time. Chris Jericho is one of the greatest and most important people ever in AEW and has been a great two-time ROH Champion. For somebody that’s won nine world championships in the sport of pro wrestling, Chris Jericho—it’s incredible to say—but he has achieved so much in so many different promotions. We wouldn’t be as fortunate to be in this position—I would never be where I am in AEW without Chris Jericho, nor would we be in a position where I could have bought ROH. So, I’m very grateful to Chris. I think the world of Chris, and I would love to have Chris back.”

Khan also reflected on his longtime admiration for Jericho, noting that he’s been a fan since childhood:

“I’ve been a fan of Chris since I was 12 years old. I would count Chris among my very favorite wrestlers for the past 30 years, and I’m very fortunate to work with him. If and when the time presents itself, I would love to have Chris back. Chris Jericho is always held in the highest regard with me, with AEW, and with ROH—where he has been a great champion, a great ambassador, a great leader, and a great friend to all of us. Chris Jericho is a huge part of our companies.”

Jericho, AEW’s inaugural World Champion, has been one of the company’s cornerstone stars since its launch in 2019 and remains one of the most decorated wrestlers in history.