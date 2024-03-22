Tony Khan Reacts To Kazuchika Okada Winning The AEW Continental Title

“The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada defeated Eddie Kingston this past Wednesday night on Dynamite to become the new AEW Continental Champion.

AEW President Tony Khan took to his official Twitter (X) account to comment on Okada’s huge title win over Kingston.

Khan wrote, “Congratulations to the new @AEW Continental Champion The Rainmaker @rainmakerXokada, the Ferrari of pro wrestling! #AEWDynamite”

