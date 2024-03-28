Tony Khan Reacts To One Of Eric Bischoff’s Podcasts Ending

Regarding WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff’s Strictly Business podcast, Jon Alba made the following announcement on Wednesday night.

“Unfortunately, this week’s episode of Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff will be the last edition of the podcast. Eric’s schedule is loaded these days, and for good reasons, he’ll putting his efforts into other endeavors.

I’m extremely grateful to have had a chance to share a platform with Eric for the past two years. We are 38 years apart, and have wildly different views of pro wrestling, storytelling, and even life. Yet I think that has been one of the most fascinating parts of our dynamic, and never fails to make for engaging conversation. I have always said Eric is one of the greatest television performers in wrestling history, and doing this show has been one of the most exciting challenges of my career. He has made me a better broadcaster, helped open new professional doors for me, and has been extremely gracious to me personally.

I hope you’ll join us this week as we bid farewell to the show! Thank you to the Ad Free Shows team as well for always making it featured programming, and everyone who has tuned in the past couple of years. Hopefully, we’ve been ‘different than’ the rest.”

AEW President Tony Khan reacted to the news:

“Sunsetting this fraud of a business podcast before the next AEW media deal is a wise choice. #AEWDynamite”