Tony Khan Says Will Ospreay Can Return To NJPW Anytime

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently spoke with BBC West Midlands on a number of topics including how he is very pleased with signing Will Ospreay to the company.

Khan said, “I was very pleased with that. One of the great things we’ve been able to do with AEW is build a great relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. I think Will Ospreay’s been one of the great New Japan Pro-Wrestling stars of this era. With Will Ospreay coming up in free agency, he made it clear that he wanted to get out and have new experiences. But he’s had a great time in New Japan, and he has a great relationship with them.”

Khan also talked about how Ospreay can return to NJPW anytime he wants to wrestle there even if he is under contract with AEW.

“So that’s why I thought it would be good to go to New Japan and preemptively try to sign Will with their blessing, trying to keep him in our family so that everything they’ve built together, all those great moments, will still live on, that the traditions Will Ospreay has built, he can bring to AEW, and he’s able to go back to New Japan virtually anytime. We can always work that out any time he want to go back. I know that is something he will want to do. He’s going to finish out there the right way and then come to AEW full-time, and we’re so excited he’ll be with us at Wembley Stadium on August 25, 2024, for AEW All In.”

