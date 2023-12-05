Tony Khan: ‘We’re Not Paying Ric Flair, He Is Essentially Paying Us’

AEW confirmed last month that they had signed Ric Flair to a multi-year contract, a decision that was criticized at the time. The AEW announcement mentioned Flair’s Woooooo! Drinking energy.

Tony Khan revealed the WWE Hall of Famer as his gift to Sting ahead of his retirement at next year’s Revolution PPV. Flair stated that he couldn’t pass up this opportunity and that he wanted to ride along with Sting until his retirement from Revolution.

Following the signing, it was reported that Flair’s deal with AEW was very similar to Randy Savage’s deal with WCW in the mid-1990s, where part of getting Flair included having the energy drink cover a significant portion, if not all, of Flair’s salary in All Elite Wrestling. WCW did this in order to secure the Slim Jim sponsorship that came with Randy Savage.

The AEW President stated the following during a recent interview with The New York Post, “We’re not paying Ric Flair; Ric Flair is essentially paying us,” Khan said. “We’re getting paid by Wooooo Energy for all of his appearances, so we’re collecting revenue from them.”