Tony Khan’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 Media Call Recap

Tony Khan held his usual pre-pay-per-view media conference call on Thursday to promote the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured below is a recap of some of the talking points covered by the AEW President during the call.

* When it came to deciding Eddie Kingston’s replacement for Anarchy in the Arena, he called Darby Allin first to see how he was doing physically and then Allin contacted him afterwards again and offered to fill in for Kingston before Khan even got to the point where he made the request.

* The decision to return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. this weekend for Double Or Nothing was about sentimentality as the MGM is where they launched five years ago.

* He spoke about how he has really tried to limit his appearances on TV, which is how he feels it should be. He wants the focus of the shows to be on the wrestlers and wrestling, even with the current storyline involving The Elite. He was the only one who could lift the Young Bucks’ ban on Allin last night, hence his very brief appearance.

* Regarding Mark Henry’s AEW contract expiring soon, Khan noted that AEW has to look at that internally, but mentioned how he really likes him as a media personality and has a lot of respect for him as a wrestler.

* When the topic of potential future residencies came up, like they are doing with the Summer Series in Arlington, Texas, he said the city gave them a great deal in a great venue, and that it was an attractive offer. If other cities follow suit and the Summer Series goes really well, it could be a model for them going forward.

* He was asked about All Out being a week later, and didn’t really give a direct answer but spoke about how he wanted to make it a better experience for fans coming off Wembley’s All In. He also said Labor Day now has more competition than it ever did when they first started and felt it was a win/win to stay in Chicago and run in September.

