Tony Khan’s Big Announcement: AEW Big Business Coming To Boston On 3/13

AEW is coming to BOSS-ton!

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ., AEW and ROH President Tony Khan appeared as scheduled to deliver his “big announcement.”

Khan announced that AEW will be coming to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts in five weeks on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, for a special called AEW: Big Business that will air live on TBS.

Tickets for the show begin going on-sale starting this Friday, February 9, 2024. Khan promised that AEW Big Business, which is listed in the graphic on-screen as emanating from “Bosston, Mass.,” will be a night AEW fans will remember for a long time to come.

Make sure to join us here on 3/13 for live AEW Big Business 2024 results coverage from Boston, MA.