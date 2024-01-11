Tony Schiavone Calls Eddie Kingston One Of His Favorites

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently spoke on his podcast, “What Happened When,” about a number of professional wrestling topics including how AEW Triple Crown Champion Eddie Kingston is one of his favorites.

Schiavone said, “Eddie’s one of my favorites. When I think about all the different guys that I’ve worked with, Eddie’s one of those real guys that what you see is kind of what you get on TV. So I have a lot of time for Eddie Kingston. I’m so glad. When he first came aboard, I didn’t know anything about him because I had been out of wrestling, and you said, ‘I’m so glad Eddie Kingston is getting a chance with a major promotion.’ He continues just to perform well. His match against Jon Moxley was tremendous. His match against Trent Beretta the other night was very good. He gives you good performances every time. Never disappointed with Eddie Kingston in the ring.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)