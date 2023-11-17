Tony Schiavone Excited For Two Matches In Particular At AEW Full Gear 2023

What match are you most looking forward to at AEW Full Gear 2023 this Saturday night?

For Tony Schiavone, it’s the main event.

The AEW commentator spoke on his What Happened When podcast about his anticipation for the AEW World Championship showdown between MJF and Jay White at Saturday’s pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

“Obviously, we’ve put a lot of attention into MJF and Jay White,” Schiavone said. “I really think MJF has come through and given us some really great matches. He really has.”

He continued, “Jay White is one of the great performers internationally that you know, we’ve known about for a long, long time.”

Elsewhere on the card, Schiavone is looking forward to The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho, where “The Golden Jets” get the guaranteed tag team title shot that Nick & Matt Jackson have right now with a win, or lose their right to ever team again with a loss.

“I’m glad they signed The Young Bucks against Omega and Jericho,” Schiavone said.

Check out the complete episode of the podcast at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.