Tony Schiavone Fires Back At AEW All Out Critics

On the latest episode of the What Happened When podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone addressed criticism surrounding the build and lineup for the upcoming AEW All Out 2025 event.

Schiavone, speaking with co-host Conrad Thompson, didn’t hold back when discussing those who have downplayed the quality of the card.

“The critics are saying that we weren’t gonna have a good card? Well, why don’t we do this? Why don’t we get one of those critics on here and have them book a card for us? See how they come up with one. I’m all for that. Find them, bring them on, have them book a card. And as we have them book a card, have them go fck themselves too. How’s that sound?”*

All Out is one of AEW’s flagship pay-per-views, and this year’s card features “Hangman” Adam Page defending the AEW World Championship against Kyle Fletcher, Mercedes Moné vs. Riho for the TBS Championship, and more marquee bouts.

Schiavone’s comments highlight AEW’s defiance heading into a stacked weekend of wrestling, with WWE also running its inaugural Wrestlepalooza event just hours apart.