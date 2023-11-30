Tony Schiavone Offers High Praise To Swerve Strickland

Tony Schiavone thinks highly of Swerve Strickland.

During a recent episode of his What Happened When podcast, the AEW commentator gave his thoughts on the memorable Texas Death Match between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page from AEW Full Gear 2023, and how Swerve has proven over time to be one of AEW’s most valuable signings.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear 2023: “I was blown away by it. Especially to me, what made it incredible, and there were a lot of things that made it incredible, to me the use of the cinderblocks was like, ‘What the fuck are they doing?’ I always look at these things, and the first thing I think about is the safety of these guys, and what they’re putting their bodies through. They’re all gonna pay for this eventually, but the things they will do to entertain the fans just never ceases to amaze me. Tip of the cap to both those kids for doing that and going to those heights.”

On Swerve proving over time to be one of AEW’s best ever signings: “I really thought the angle with Swerve going to Hangman’s house was pretty stiff. I went, ‘Woah, that’s heavy. That is really freaking heavy.’ But it made for some good anger for Hangman. It made for a great match. It was a cool angle. You’re right about Swerve. I told him, I said, ‘That’s a candidate for Match of the Year right there.’ He’s a hell of a performer, that kid is, he really is. We talk about the big-name signings that we’ve had, but Swerve is a big signing that really has proven to be very valuable.”

